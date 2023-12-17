Here's What To Keep In Mind When Serving Ice Wine

For some, the term ice wine might bring to mind a glass of vino on the rocks, which is exactly how Diane Keaton prefers to drink her eponymous red blend. But in reality, ice wine has nothing to do with swirling ice cubes, instead, it's a distinct style of sweet dessert wine. The painstaking method for making ice wine involves frozen grapes and nighttime harvests. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that ice wine's biggest producers are based in cold climates like Michigan, upstate New York, parts of Canada, Austria, and Germany.

For all its singularity in taste and production — more on that later — one of the unique things about ice wine is the way it's served. Rather than fetching it from a cellar and pouring it straight into a standard vessel, the best way to imbibe the wintry libation is to chill it to between 46 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. To avoid serving it too cold, one of the biggest mistakes people make when chilling wine, let it sit for just a couple of hours in the fridge or for a shorter amount of time in the freezer. Sommeliers will tell you to serve it in a frosty tulip-shaped glass, which brings out its fragrant notes.