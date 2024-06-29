The Best Desserts To Pair With Ice Wine

Unlike regular bottles of wine that come from grapes harvested during their in-season, ice wine is made from those that are harvested in the middle of winter. During this time of year, the fruit has frozen over and when they're fermented, you get a much sweeter bottle of alcohol. Those saccharine flavors make it a dessert wine, perfect for enjoying as a finish to your favorite meals. As such, you might also want to pair them with your favorite sweet dishes, whether that's chocolate cake, classic blueberry pie, or something else entirely.

Erin Henderson, certified sommelier and founder of the wine events company, The Wine Sisters, spoke with Daily Meal and provided a few exclusive insights into ice wine and how to pair it with desserts. "I am generally a believer in 'rules were meant to be broken,' but when it comes to pairing sweet foods, I'm afraid it's pretty cardinal," she explained. "Wines always must be sweeter than food, otherwise both end up tasting flat, bitter, and astringent."