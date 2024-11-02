Wendy's Baked Potato Is So Much Better With One Iconic Topping

Baked potatoes are a comfort food classic, and Wendy's potato is extra special. The fast food chain has been serving this menu item since 1983, and it's stood the test of time. While it offers a healthier alternative to French fries, the real reason people love this baked potato is that it's delightfully simple. With crispy skin and a fluffy interior, it's the ideal vessel for a wealth of toppings — and we have the perfect one in mind: Chili.

Chili is another iconic Wendy's food. As an original menu item, it's been around for over 50 years and we consider it one of the best fast food chilis out there. It strikes the perfect balance between beef and beans, while veggies like bell peppers and celery give it a nice crunch. With a mild spice and satisfying flavor, it's become a fan favorite. Its popularity isn't solely due to nostalgia either; according to Wendy's, an employee once entered the chain's chili in a blind cook-off and won, proving the flavor speaks for itself.

Adding Wendy's chili to a baked potato turns this simple side dish into a flavorful meal. But if you want to try this game-changing combo, there are some things you should know.