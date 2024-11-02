Wendy's Baked Potato Is So Much Better With One Iconic Topping
Baked potatoes are a comfort food classic, and Wendy's potato is extra special. The fast food chain has been serving this menu item since 1983, and it's stood the test of time. While it offers a healthier alternative to French fries, the real reason people love this baked potato is that it's delightfully simple. With crispy skin and a fluffy interior, it's the ideal vessel for a wealth of toppings — and we have the perfect one in mind: Chili.
Chili is another iconic Wendy's food. As an original menu item, it's been around for over 50 years and we consider it one of the best fast food chilis out there. It strikes the perfect balance between beef and beans, while veggies like bell peppers and celery give it a nice crunch. With a mild spice and satisfying flavor, it's become a fan favorite. Its popularity isn't solely due to nostalgia either; according to Wendy's, an employee once entered the chain's chili in a blind cook-off and won, proving the flavor speaks for itself.
Adding Wendy's chili to a baked potato turns this simple side dish into a flavorful meal. But if you want to try this game-changing combo, there are some things you should know.
How to order Wendy's baked potato with chili
There are two ways to order Wendy's baked potato with chili and each has its pros and cons. Of course, you can always order the items separately. The Regular Chili comes in a bowl and contains 240 calories, with 11 grams of fat, 22 grams of carbs, and 16 grams of protein. However, one thing to know about Wendy's Chili is that the beef comes from leftover hamburger meat. While this might be offputting to some, it all comes down to flavor. So if you enjoy Wendy's chili, why worry about it? Meanwhile, the Plain Baked Potato has 270 calories, with 61 grams of carbs and 7 grams of protein, and contains just one ingredient: Potato. Ordering both items means you'll get a hefty portion of chili for that potato, but the downside is it won't come with cheese.
Perhaps an easier option is purchasing the chain's Chili and Cheese Baked Potato. This baked potato is topped with chili, cheese sauce, and shredded cheese, so if you want your meal cheesy, this is the obvious choice. And if you're taking it home, feel free to add sour cream, jalapeños, or more goodies to the mix. But without any extra toppings, the Chili and Cheese Baked Potato has 500 calories, with 14 grams of fat, 74 grams of carbs, and 20 grams of protein.
More ways to enjoy Wendy's chili and baked potatoes
If you enjoy the chili and cheese but want to branch out, Wendy's offers other baked potato options including Cheese, Bacon Cheese; and Sour Cream and Chive. Or for the best of all worlds, grab a bacon cheese potato and top it with a bowl of chili. You'll still get all that cheesy goodness along with bacon and a full serving of chili. Or if you want chili but crave more crunch, get Wendy's Chili Cheese Fries instead. This menu item comes with skin-on, salted fries topped with chili, cheese sauce, and shredded cheddar.
For some reason, baked potatoes from restaurants just taste better. But if you want to make a Wendy's-style baked potato with chili at home, it's still possible. Unfortunately, you will have to bake the potato yourself. But luckily, Wendy's sells their beloved chili in a can. Simply crack open a can, pour it over a potato, top it with extra goodies, and enjoy!