6 Turkey Hot Dog Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

If you know me, you know I am a big hot dog fan. Concert tailgating, summer BBQs, a random night where I don't actually feel like cooking –- all worthy of the delicious tube meat that is the hot dog. I'll take one (or three) on a toasted bun, with or without an array of toppings; it doesn't matter to me. I am always happy to indulge. I've tried almost every brand on the market, showcasing the best hot dogs on store shelves. While I'm a pork or beef girl, I attempted to branch out for this taste test, trying a selection of turkey hot dogs instead of my go-to protein base. Do they hold up to the tried and true originals? Debatable.

While there isn't a huge selection of turkey options to choose from, these bird dogs did put up a good fight. From taste to texture, I analyzed each offering to determine which hot dog alternatives to try and which ones to leave at the store. And trust me — there are definitely a few to leave at the store.