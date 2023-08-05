12 Fun Hot Dog Hacks You Need To Try

The shape of a hot dog is simple and functional. It fits right in the bun, which fits in your hand, which fits perfectly into your mouth. But there is a way to reshape the sleek tube to give it a bit of pizazz. It takes practice to get it perfect, but once you have a spiralized hot dog, you may never be satisfied with a basic one again. Spiral dogs not only taste great, but they also look impressive, too.

This technique works best with direct heat, which can work to create crispy edges on your spiralized dog. If you're planning to steam or boil your hot dogs, it won't offer you any advantages. But if you are grilling or frying these spiralized sausages, what you'll end up with is a wonderfully textured dog, covered in crevices that are perfect for harboring all manner of toppings. Unlike with a normal-shaped dog, you can pack on as much mustard, onion, sauerkraut, and relish as you want. The toppings will stay put in the grooves, instead of sliding off.

An easy way to make the spiral cut is to skewer your hot dogs first, then hold the knife at an angle, spinning the skewer as you cut. You can also do this without the skewer, using your other hand to hold and turn the dog against the knife. Remember to be careful if using this method.