What Is Cherries Jubilee And How Do You Eat It?

Cherries jubilee is an exciting name for a dish, even before you learn what's in it. Jubilee is a word that conjures up cheerful images of celebration, so what exactly makes cherries jubilee such a thrilling dessert? It turns out the answer is fire. Put simply, the dish is cooked cherries and liquor, which are flambéed and then served over vanilla ice cream. In case you don't know the specifics, to flambé a dish is to add alcohol before setting the liquor aflame.

The liquor is usually Kirsch or Cognac brandy, although sometimes you'll see the dish made with gold rum instead. But including alcohol of some kind is essential because that's the key ingredient for sparking a flame before you pour it over the sugary cooked cherries. Once it's ready to serve, you're encouraged to be generous with several scoops of vanilla ice cream. And do remember to pull the pits out of the cherries before you start cooking.