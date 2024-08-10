11 Popular 1950s Desserts That Are Still Crowd Pleasers

Perhaps the most show-stopping of all desserts on this list, baked Alaska first hit its stride in the 1950s. Interestingly, this physics-defying sweet had already been around for a while. Its roots stretch all the way back to the 18th century, when scientist Sir Benjamin Thompson discovered the insulating qualities of egg whites. This led to the creation of the baked Alaska in the 1800s.

It wasn't until the 1950s, though, that this dessert went mainstream. The baked Alaska became associated with cruise ships during the decade, and soon spread to home kitchens, where cooks harnessed the new power of home freezers and electric mixers to put them together. Pretty soon, the baked Alaska (also known as the bombe Alaska) was on the cover of magazines, and became the must-have dish of the decade.

It's fair to say that the baked Alaska's heyday has passed. Nowadays, most people revert to another dessert instead of tackling this complex construction of meringue, ice cream, and cake (we don't blame them — these things are hard to make). However, you can still find them on restaurant menus, and whipping one up for your friends will definitely generate gasps of appreciation.