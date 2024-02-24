How The Legendary Peach Melba Got Its Name

While a night at the opera can soar with romanticism and lyrical splendor, the simplicity of the classic dessert, Peach Melba, delights the palate with elegance. Created by the legendary chef Auguste Escoffier for Australian opera singer Nellie Melba, this ode to the swan continues to march onto dessert menus across the globe.

Often referred to as "the king of chefs and the chef of kings," Auguste Escoffier rose to fame during this tenure at The Savoy Hotel. According to The Savoy London, the Duke of Orléans, who was having a public affair with Melba, commissioned a dinner to celebrate opera singer, Nellie Melba, who was performing in Wagner's opera, Lohengrin, at Covenant Garden. Although the "Wedding March" might be the most well-known piece from that opera, it was the swan-shaped boat in the story that inspired this classic confection. When originally conceived, the dessert was called "Pêche au Cygne" (peach with the swan). Delicate spun sugar topped a bowl of poached peaches and vanilla ice cream, which was served in a silver bowl surrounded by a carved ice swan.

Several years later, the dessert's recipe changed. During his time at Ritz Carlton London, Escoffier replaced the spun sugar with raspberry puree and named it Pêche Melba (Peach Melba). Today, the simple, fruit-forward dessert continues to be served in restaurants and homes throughout the world.