Moe's Southwest Grill Puts Customers First With New Menu Items

Have you ever wished your go-to customization order were a permanent item at your favorite fast-food or fast-casual restaurant? Well, Moe's Southwest Grill is turning that wish into a reality with the latest additions to its "greatest hits" menu lineup. The Edgy Veggie and Moe Meat, Moe Cheese, which hit menus earlier this month, are inspired by fan creations.

The Edgy Veggie consists of cilantro-lime rice, black beans, grilled peppers and onions, roasted corn salsa, shredded cheese, guacamole, and Moe's sauce. The Moe Meat, Moe Cheese features a double portion of sirloin steak, seasoned rice, black beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and Moe's Famous Queso. Both items are available as bowls or burritos.

In addition to the two new burritos, Moe's has introduced three new sauces: Moe's Sauce (which is in the new Edgy Veggie), Poblano Crema, and Kickin' Cayenne. The sauces' spice levels range from mild to hot.