Moe's Southwest Grill Puts Customers First With New Menu Items
Have you ever wished your go-to customization order were a permanent item at your favorite fast-food or fast-casual restaurant? Well, Moe's Southwest Grill is turning that wish into a reality with the latest additions to its "greatest hits" menu lineup. The Edgy Veggie and Moe Meat, Moe Cheese, which hit menus earlier this month, are inspired by fan creations.
The Edgy Veggie consists of cilantro-lime rice, black beans, grilled peppers and onions, roasted corn salsa, shredded cheese, guacamole, and Moe's sauce. The Moe Meat, Moe Cheese features a double portion of sirloin steak, seasoned rice, black beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and Moe's Famous Queso. Both items are available as bowls or burritos.
In addition to the two new burritos, Moe's has introduced three new sauces: Moe's Sauce (which is in the new Edgy Veggie), Poblano Crema, and Kickin' Cayenne. The sauces' spice levels range from mild to hot.
The upgraded menu is the latest customer-driven food item
Moe's Southwest Grill is no stranger to putting its customers first. And the restaurant chain's Greatest Hits menu lineup, which launched on April 5, is based on popular online order customizations. The lineup also includes the fan-favorite "homewrecker" burrito, The Stack, and the chicken club quesadilla.
The new Moe's menu is the latest in a larger nationwide trend towards customer-driven food. In February, Chipotle added the fajita quesadillas that became popular on TikTok to its official menu.
Customers love Moe's for its secret (or not-so-secret) menu hacks. And one devoted fan shared their tips to get the most out of every Moe's visit in a Reddit thread on a subreddit that's dedicated to menu hacks. The user shared that not only are chips and salsa free with every order, but you can also request even more chips, at no additional cost.