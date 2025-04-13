The Ultimate Ranking Of Chipotle's Protein Options

There is a lot of contention when it comes to fast food Mexican spots. Some "Live Mas" with Taco Bell, some favor the Tex Mex feel of Moe's Southwest Grill, while others, like myself, indulge in the free guac at Qdoba. There's also Del Taco on the West Coast, but this New Englander can't speak for that brand. Since I created the ultimate ranking of Qdoba proteins, I felt it was only fair to do the same for Chipotle.

I sought out an array of meal types at Chipotle, covering the gamut from bowls to burritos. I tried each of the brand's six protein options, looking for solid textural bites, high quality meat, and just the right amount of spices and sauce. This ultimate ranking taught me a lot about Chipotle, and myself, making me realize that there is a top protein option at this favorite haunt and a top contender in Mexican fast food. Let's find out which proteins to avoid and which to try, along with my overall feelings about Chipotle.