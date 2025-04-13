The Ultimate Ranking Of Chipotle's Protein Options
There is a lot of contention when it comes to fast food Mexican spots. Some "Live Mas" with Taco Bell, some favor the Tex Mex feel of Moe's Southwest Grill, while others, like myself, indulge in the free guac at Qdoba. There's also Del Taco on the West Coast, but this New Englander can't speak for that brand. Since I created the ultimate ranking of Qdoba proteins, I felt it was only fair to do the same for Chipotle.
I sought out an array of meal types at Chipotle, covering the gamut from bowls to burritos. I tried each of the brand's six protein options, looking for solid textural bites, high quality meat, and just the right amount of spices and sauce. This ultimate ranking taught me a lot about Chipotle, and myself, making me realize that there is a top protein option at this favorite haunt and a top contender in Mexican fast food. Let's find out which proteins to avoid and which to try, along with my overall feelings about Chipotle.
6. Beef barbacoa
I didn't know what to expect from the beef barbacoa, as it's typically a slow-cooked meat. Traditionally, you'd find this style of meat cooked in the ground or a pit, so I was interested to see what Chipotle could do within their chain walls. While Chipotle touts its barbacoa is made with responsibly raised beef — and that it's braised for hours, then shredded — to me, this didn't seem like traditional barbacoa at all — not in the slightest.
Maybe I'm spoiled and have eaten this type of meat across the globe in different forms, but it seems this beef had an identity crisis. The flavors were unbalanced and the meat alone was pretty dry. While it did taste better with the tomatillo sauce, the whole point of barbacoa is to have tender, juicy meat after a long and slow cook. The flavor that was present offered a little spice on the backend with slight seasoning. However, it was very cumin heavy with no other standout flavors. Overall, this one wasn't a winner. While the barbacoa wasn't horrible, it definitely wasn't real barbaoca. I'm not mad; I'm just disappointed.
5. Steak
Overcooked and under seasoned, I was honestly shocked to find that Chipotle's responsibly raised steak was marinated in their chipotle adobo, then grilled. Maybe I got the end of a batch, but this protein option was another disappointment. There wasn't a lot of flavor to the steak at all. After a couple bites, I did find a little heat started to build in my mouth, but it wasn't savory or bold in flavor. What I will say is that this steak tasted like a pretty clean piece of beef. Compared to Qdoba's option, this one was the sure-fire winner. To be clear — that's not saying much.
However, the steak was cut in small pieces, many of which were overcooked. The larger pieces were tender and juicy (and yummy), but they were few and far between. Ultimately the significant flavors came from the other items in the burrito. I wanted to place this one a little higher because the meat tasted clean, but between the texture of the small pieces and inconsistent bites, this one sits solidly in fifth place.
4. Chicken
Next up was Chipotle's responsibly raised chicken, marinated in their chipotle sauce then grilled. When I did frequent Chipotle in the past, this was the protein I most often sought out. Maybe I was just young; maybe I was playing it safe — however, the chicken wasn't what I remembered it to be. It wasn't super moist, but it wasn't dry. It toed the line of decent texture. It was an okay bite.
Regarding flavor, this is a hard call, because I went with the classic quesadilla. You get a good bite within the quesadilla, but there was limited flavor in the chicken alone. It was a solid "fine" in my book. I think the quesadilla pushed this one up a little higher, as it's a great dish from the Chipotle lineup — one I highly recommend. Overall, there were no big negatives here. The chicken was cooked well enough, the pieces were consistent in size, and there were no flavor deterrents. Chipotle's chicken sits in the middle of the ranking, staying out of the positive and negative limelight altogether.
3. Sofritas
Placing third and deemed a solid sans meat option is Chipotle's Sofritas. For those who don't know, the brand's Sofritas is a vegan, plant-based protein option consisting of tofu braised with chipotle chilis, roasted poblanos, and a blend of spices. I ordered this one a lot back in my vegetarian days, and by days, I mean the fleeting moments I really tried to stop eating meat. Fleeting, they were.
What's most notable about this one was the texture. It's great for a plant-based protein, as it gave solid ground beef vibes. You don't bite into the Sofritas and immediately think tofu or fake meat. They did a great job with this aspect of the product. There was also a lot of flavor here — you'll taste a light heat that grows as you eat, soaking in the marinade well. The spice builds and creates a balanced, spicy profile.
The Sofritas took third for a few reasons. Realistically, it's nothing special. It was just better than most of the proteins here. With that said, it's flavorful, it had a great texture, and it's a solid vegan option. Even if you're a meat eater, it wouldn't hurt to give this one a try. Your taste buds might just surprise you!
2. Carnitas
I was pretty shocked by Chipotle's carnitas option, as I'm not a huge fan of eating pork in general. Made from responsibly raised pork, they say it's braised for hours, then shredded, which I believe. Like the barbacoa, I was interested to see how it was cooked, as low and slow is the only way to cook and enjoy pork in my book. Overall, it wasn't super moist, but it definitely wasn't dry. It had a good pull from bowl to bite. The mouthfeel was pleasant and didn't deter from the taste test.
Regarding taste, the pork was clean. It wasn't covered in sauce or seasoning, something I really enjoyed about the experience. It leaned herbaceous, which I loved, giving an earthy flavor with light salt. Chipotle's carnitas took second in this ranking, offering a solid clean protein option that tasted as advertised. The presentation and the rest of the bowl was a mess (I will forgo the "lifestyle bowls" moving forward), but the portion was generous, and I'd get it again.
1. Chipotle Honey Chicken
Winner winner chicken dinner! Coming in first is the Chipotle Honey Chicken. I'm not shocked, as this one rivaled my favorite protein at Qdoba, with sweet and spicy chicken that balanced texture and flavor beautifully. Honestly, I was more surprised by the big, juicy pieces. These chunks of chicken looked like someone actually cooked them out back, offering a more natural, homemade experience. The bite started sweet, then the heat hit, but it wasn't overpowering like Qdoba's Cholula version. I loved the BBQ flavor — a great complement to the heat with a little bit of sweet and a little bit of tang. If you like spice that isn't aggressive, this is a great option. For more heat, hit up Qdoba.
What was most notable to me was that this protein tasted different from the other chicken on the ranking. While I'd absolutely get this one again, I would most likely forgo the regular chicken option for good. This Chipotle protein was solid — from quality to texture to flavor. No notes, Chipotle! This is my new go-to, for sure.
How I ranked the proteins at Chipotle
For this taste test, I bought an array of items from Chipotle using the online app, each featuring one of the six protein options on the menu. When I taste test, I always start with the more bland and basic meats and work my way towards anything super flavorful or spicy, so I don't blow out my palate. That means I started with the steak and regular chicken, and worked my way to the Chipotle Honey Chicken. I was looking for flavorful bites, but I was also concerned with quality. If the pieces seemed unnatural, overcooked, or texturally poor, they went to the back of the ranking.