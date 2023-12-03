Why McDonald's Prices Vary Drastically Depending On The Location

While rising prices and a shortage in labor have caused restaurants to make some drastic changes to their menu pricing, McDonald's franchise owners are most concerned with covering their own expenses, which vary drastically depending on where they are located. Financial strategist David Klyman told HuffPost that "commercial property prices, gas prices, interest rates, car prices, health insurance cost, [and] flight costs since you have to fly food around the country" all contribute to the increasingly high prices at various McDonald's locations.

None of these McDonald's locations is run by one sole proprietor. While the corporate office has a say in how locations are run, a majority of the decisions, including menu prices, are made by individual franchise owners.

McDonald's allows their franchise owners autonomy over many business decisions, including what promotions to participate in and how prices are set. Because of this, two McDonald's locations within the same area, even locations on the same street, will likely have different menu prices.

With 13,541 locations in the United States alone, the popular fast-food chain has recently gotten more expensive than ever. Consumer data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the price of eating out has spiked 5.4% in one year, and inflation is not solely to blame.