How Alton Brown Achieves A Satisfyingly Smoky Grilled Cheese

Most people have a favorite way of making a grilled cheese sandwich. From preferred cheeses to adding a thin slice of tomato or avocado before placing it in a frying pan, through to being particular about the best bread to use for the perfect grilled cheese, this sandwich can bring out some opinionated taste buds. But when it comes to some of the ways celebrity chefs take their grilled cheese up a notch, this handheld meal becomes next level. Alton Brown isn't overly fancy with his ingredients, but the "Good Eats" host transforms his grilled cheese into smoky perfection with a departure from the standard cooking technique. Per his website, Brown makes a habit of making his grilled cheese sandwich using a chimney starter, hence its name "Chimney grilled cheese."

A charcoal chimney starter is used to get your briquettes all fired up for a charcoal grill. This metal tube has a grate near the bottom to hold a couple of crumpled pieces of newspaper and charcoal. Its sides have holes for ventilation. Set it on your grill, and then set the paper at the bottom on fire. About a quarter hour later, the ash-looking coals are ready to use. While 15 minutes seems like a long wait, Brown uses the time wisely.