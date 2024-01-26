Your Chimney Grill Starter Is The Secret To Perfectly Charred Veggies

While it's an ideal summertime tradition, any time you are firing up your charcoal grill is cause for a smile. And although cowboy ribeyes, swordfish steaks, hot dogs, and burgers may be the main focus of many a backyard barbecue, even the most staunch carnivores have been known to get flushed and flirty with a batch of well-charred veggies. The problem is, all too often, those delicate zucchini discs and bell pepper wedges can find themselves wilted, abused, and treated as an afterthought when prepared on a standard charcoal grill. However, the secret to flame-kissed veggies that still keep their bite lies in the very tool used to start the party in the first place — your humble charcoal chimney starter.

The concentrated heat found inside a lit chimney starter is the result of its compact chamber being tightly packed with charcoal. Once those briquettes hit the grill, their ability to maintain high heat dwindles fast, and since the prime real estate on the grates often goes to proteins, veggies tend to end up relegated to cooler, less efficient areas. So, instead of letting veggies slow-roast their way to eternal sogginess on the grill, the trick is to use the charcoal chimney itself as a high-heat cooking vessel in order to quickly achieve a gorgeous char. The focused burst of heat will ensure the outside gets blistered while avoiding wilting.