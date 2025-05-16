11 Tasty Ways To Use Bologna For Breakfast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're not using bologna as a breakfast meat, you're getting it wrong. We tend not to think of bologna as something we can serve before noon; generally speaking, this deli meat is tucked into sandwiches at lunchtime or as an afternoon snack, or placed on charcuterie boards to be enjoyed alongside a few drinks. However, it's worth thinking about sneaking a couple of slices onto your breakfast table too. There's a lot of uncertainty around what bologna actually is, with people not realizing that it's actually a spicy sausage product that rivals the flavor of breakfast links and sausage patties. It can also be a great substitute for bacon, and brings a meaty, savory flavor to many breakfast dishes.

As for what those breakfast dishes are — well, where do we start? Waffles, hash browns, pancakes, and potato hash can all be improved by the addition of bologna. Other proteins like eggs and cheese can also be boosted by its flavor, while elsewhere it can be incorporated with grits, popped onto a breakfast pizza, or even mixed into a quiche. Ready to employ that leftover bologna in a tasty treat first thing in the morning? We've got you covered.