The Bologna Sandwich Upgrade You Need To Try For Breakfast

The beauty of using hash browns as buns lies in their ability to hold their shape while giving you that perfect crunchy bite. You could try making homemade McDonald's-style hash browns, or you could also buy them frozen and cook them in your air fryer. They just need to be crispy enough not to fall apart. To build the sandwich start by frying a slice of bologna in a bit of butter until it's crispy around the edges. You can also fry an egg at this point if you want to take your sandwich to the next level, though it's not a total necessity.

To assemble, place one cooked hash brown patty on a plate, top with the fried bologna (and egg, if desired), and then finish with the second hash brown patty. You can also add a bit of cheese (using the broiler to melt it), hot sauce, mustard, or pickles if you'd like to add extra layers of flavor. The texture of the hash browns bring a whole new dimension to the classic bologna sandwich. So, give this upgrade a try next time you want something hearty, comforting, and full of flavor. You'll never look at bologna sandwiches the same way again!