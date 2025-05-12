17 Additions Your Sangria Needs This Summer

When it comes to refreshing summer drinks, few are as popular as sangria. This drink of Spanish origins, whose name translates to "bleeding," evolved as a solution to make water safe and palatable to drink. It has since traveled outside of the country and morphed into various permutations, each taking advantage of local flavors, ingredients, and sensibilities.

Whether you are making a classic red sangria or a lighter white one, the basic recipe for this potable is relatively consistent. A quality bottle of wine is augmented with chunks of fresh fruit, spices, sweetener, soda water, and a complimentary spirit, typically brandy, or cordial, like Grand Marnier. These are allowed to marinate until the fruit has absorbed all of the flavors and is served well-chilled over ice.

As a chef, I am always looking for ways to reimagine classic recipes, and sangria is no exception to this rule. I have tried and tested a number of different additions that have been more or less successful in this endeavor. Here are the ones that really hit it out of the park and that your sangria needs this summer.