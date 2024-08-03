Fresh Herbs Are The Secret To Perfect Summer Sangria

A pitcher of fruity sangria on a hot day is equally tasty as it is refreshing. The beauty of this wine-based beverage is how easy it is to make your own simply by mixing and matching the wine and fruit of your choice, but if you really want to separate your sangria from all the others, try using fresh herbs. These little green leaves can enhance the overall flavor of this punchy drink, and depending on what you choose to add, infusing herbs into your sangria can help reign in overly sweet or bitter tastes. They can also add a little bit of a spicy kick to your boozy drink. But before you start tearing off leaves of mint, basil, thyme, and the like, it is important to be thoughtful and choose the right herbs.

Herbs fall into two categories: Soft and hard, but which is which? If you pay attention, they are pretty easy to keep straight; soft herbs have soft leaves, and hard herbs have a woody stem and firm leaves. For example, soft herbs include basil and dill, while hard herbs claim rosemary and thyme. As a general (but not hard and fast) rule, soft herbs pair well with white wines, while woody herbs will jive better with your reds because they tend to have more earthy notes.