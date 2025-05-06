KFC Is Releasing A $5 Chicken Tender Meal Deal As A Clapback To McDonald's

By Tiffany Betts
KFC truck in front of McDonald's touting that it makes better chicken tenders KFC

The rivalries between fast food chains sometimes involve poking fun at each other. For instance, Chick-fil-A's "Eat Mor Chikin" campaign has involved the restaurant's iconic cows spreading mischief to keep people from eating burgers. Now, KFC is taking a jab at McDonald's with a special chicken tender offer that's only available for a limited time. In an email sent to Daily Meal, the chain states, "This week, preTENDERS tried to be conTENDERS so KFC® dropped a competitive digital exclusive offer on its Original Recipe® Tenders."

For just $5, diners at KFC can get five chicken tenders made with the original recipe of "secret" spices — which is thought to include basil, ginger, and thyme. Catherine Tan-Gillespie, president of KFC U.S., said in the statement sent to us, "Why settle for a tender from a burger chain when you can get a deal on what we believe is the best tasting tender, from the OG of fried chicken?" She added, "With this deal we're giving our customers a reason to try the finger lickin' good flavor of our tenders and judge for themselves."

How to get KFC's $5 chicken tender deal

Close-up of chicken tenders in front of a KFC box Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

At just $1 per chicken tender, this KFC deal sounds too good to pass up. The only way to get it, though, is to place a digital order with a participating location at KFC.com or in the restaurant's mobile app. More importantly, customers need to have a KFC Rewards account to redeem the offer — which is only available to members — before completing the transaction. Fans won't want to hesitate to take advantage, either, since the offer is only available through May 11, 2025.

The $5 chicken tender meal deal is just one of several exciting changes KFC has been making in 2025, such as collaborating with Mike's Hot Honey for a spicy-sweet menu addition. It even brought back chicken and waffles, although it's not the exact discontinued KFC item diners really wanted back — which was Nashville hot chicken.

