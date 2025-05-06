KFC Is Releasing A $5 Chicken Tender Meal Deal As A Clapback To McDonald's

The rivalries between fast food chains sometimes involve poking fun at each other. For instance, Chick-fil-A's "Eat Mor Chikin" campaign has involved the restaurant's iconic cows spreading mischief to keep people from eating burgers. Now, KFC is taking a jab at McDonald's with a special chicken tender offer that's only available for a limited time. In an email sent to Daily Meal, the chain states, "This week, preTENDERS tried to be conTENDERS so KFC® dropped a competitive digital exclusive offer on its Original Recipe® Tenders."

For just $5, diners at KFC can get five chicken tenders made with the original recipe of "secret" spices — which is thought to include basil, ginger, and thyme. Catherine Tan-Gillespie, president of KFC U.S., said in the statement sent to us, "Why settle for a tender from a burger chain when you can get a deal on what we believe is the best tasting tender, from the OG of fried chicken?" She added, "With this deal we're giving our customers a reason to try the finger lickin' good flavor of our tenders and judge for themselves."