14 Mezcal Cocktails You Should Be Ordering

Mezcal is the liquor of the moment. Although this agave-based alcoholic beverage has been around for hundreds of years, and actually predates tequila, in the last few years it's suddenly become super trendy. Countless people have become keenly aware of mezcal's deeply smoky, woody, slightly bitter flavor, which in some situations can give drinks more complexity than ordinary tequila would. This, as you might imagine, has led to dozens of mezcal cocktails gaining pride of place on bar menus around the world — and while the proper way to drink mezcal isn't strictly in cocktail form, you can't deny that it works pretty well in them.

However, mezcal cocktails can be a little daunting for some folks. We understand why, too. Because mezcal is so punchy, there's a risk of it overpowering any drink that it's in, and certain people get a little hesitant that their cocktail will be unbalanced. Plus, it's hardly one of the cheapest liquors out there, and no one wants to waste their money, right? That's where we come in. We've put together a list of our favorite mezcal cocktails, which combine multifaceted flavors with real drinkability.