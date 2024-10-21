Mix Mezcal And One Italian Liqueur For A Punchy Cocktail Base
When you think of mezcal, you probably think about it as tequila's smokier, more exciting cousin. This popular liquor has a distinctive taste and has been known to shine in a mezcal margarita recipe, on its own on the rocks, and even as a shot. And while you may be tempted to mix this peppery liquor with pineapple juice to make a pineapple express, its unique flavor can be complemented by an unlikely addition: amaro.
Characterized by its bittersweet and sometimes syrupy flavor, amaro is a digestif made with a blend of herbs, flowers, spices, citrus peel, and aromatic bark. On the other hand, mezcal is distilled from the fermented juice and flesh of the maguey, aka agave. (See? Mezcal and tequila are cousins!) When mezcal is mixed with the complex taste of Italian amaro, these two ingredients create a smoky, herbal base that makes for a unique starting point for punches and cocktails.
A mezcal amaro cocktail can be an unexpected hit
Mixing mezcal with amaro and simply pouring over ice is a quick and tasty drink. However, when combined with the right mixers, this combo can help to create a unique signature cocktail for your dinner parties, gatherings, or relaxing nights at home.
The vibe of your cocktail is pretty dependent on your mixers. A classic mezcal amaro includes both liquors, along with orange bitters and green chartreuse — a peppery, citrusy liqueur. Another variation of the drink (which is just as delicious) includes grapefruit juice, lime juice, and ginger beer for an herby, slightly tart cocktail that'll have you wanting to serve up a second round. But for a simple vibe, a splash of soda water can be all you need for a delicious drink.
If you're looking to get a bit creative, a few other mixers go great with this stellar combo. To enhance amaro's herbal flavors and contrast the mezcal's smokiness, herbal teas like chamomile and mint are great in a cocktail. With just mezcal, amaro, tea, and a dash of honey, you've got the makings for a unique and refreshing signature drink.