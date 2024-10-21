Mix Mezcal And One Italian Liqueur For A Punchy Cocktail Base

When you think of mezcal, you probably think about it as tequila's smokier, more exciting cousin. This popular liquor has a distinctive taste and has been known to shine in a mezcal margarita recipe, on its own on the rocks, and even as a shot. And while you may be tempted to mix this peppery liquor with pineapple juice to make a pineapple express, its unique flavor can be complemented by an unlikely addition: amaro.

Characterized by its bittersweet and sometimes syrupy flavor, amaro is a digestif made with a blend of herbs, flowers, spices, citrus peel, and aromatic bark. On the other hand, mezcal is distilled from the fermented juice and flesh of the maguey, aka agave. (See? Mezcal and tequila are cousins!) When mezcal is mixed with the complex taste of Italian amaro, these two ingredients create a smoky, herbal base that makes for a unique starting point for punches and cocktails.