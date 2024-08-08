The Liquor Swap You Need To Try In Your Next Paloma

A paloma is a timeless refreshing drink for summer or anytime you want to cool down. Plus, it's easy to whip up with just three ingredients (tequila, grapefruit soda, and lime juice), so you don't have to worry about working up a sweat just to enjoy one. There's an easy way to upgrade the flavor of your next homemade paloma and add a zesty kick to this classic cocktail by switching out the base spirit. Rather than using tequila in the drink, reach for a bottle of smoky mezcal to add more depth and complexity to this simple grapefruit sipper.

Mezcal, the smokier, more varied agave spirit, is having a moment as the hottest spirit in America, so both professional and home bartenders are learning to use it to kick up the flavor value in all kinds of shaken, stirred, and poured cocktails. Since a paloma is a quintessential Mexican cocktail, it is a prime candidate for a little mezcal twist.