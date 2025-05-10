14 Unexpected Ways To Use Store-Bought Pancake Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What do you use your store-bought pancake mix for? We're gonna go out on a limb here, but we'd guess it's probably for pancakes. That's hardly a shock: store-bought pancake mixes are designed for this very purpose, and produce pancakes that are both tasty and easy to make. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg. For the enterprising out there, there are actually dozens of different uses for this simple combination of flour, sugar, and leaveners, and the specific concoction of ingredients in store-bought pancake mix can give your bakes a light, fluffy texture.

With the right ratios, store-bought pancake mix can be turned into pretty much any other flour-based food. For fans of a firmer foodstuff, pancake bread or pizza crust can be an awesome alternative use, and unlock different meal options. You can also create pancake-like foods with your store-bought pancake mix, like pancake cannelloni, which flips the very idea of the breakfast dish on its head. Plus, cupcakes, corn dogs, onion rings, apple fritters, and biscuits can all be made using this humble ingredient combo and a few choice additions. If you've been trying to figure out how to use that box of mix in your pantry, this article's for you.