Pancake-Battered Corn Dogs Are The Ultimate Breakfast Food Mashup

It's hard to imagine anything more fun than a corn dog. This battered and fried hot dog on a stick is like the savory version of a popsicle, and it's easy to see why it's been a staple of American cuisine for nearly a century. Not only is a corndog a delightful novelty in terms of culinary composition, but it's near perfect. The sweetness of the cornmeal with the savory, salty frank is the stuff of fantasy snacking, and the crisp, fried exterior is an ideal contrast with the fluffy interior that coats the hot dog core.

Usually, these treats are associated with county fairs and carnivals as a salty indulgence served long after the morning hours. But are there ways to adapt the format and flavor supremacy for other meals? The answer is yes, absolutely. Putting breakfast sausage and pancake batter together in the same format is like the morning meal equivalent of a musical supergroup. These two things already live together side-by-side on the breakfast plate, and in the corndog framework, they transform into something that is not only fun to eat and super impressive to your brunch guests but undeniably delicious.