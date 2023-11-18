A Mason Jar Is Your Secret Weapon For Effortless Make-Ahead Soups

When you set out on your soup jar journey, think about the ingredients and how they'll play together both separate and in soup form. Much like a mason jar salad, layering is important for ingredient integrity, especially if you're assembling on Sunday and eating on a Wednesday. You don't want greens that are slimy or wilted because they were shoved under the weight of chunks of chicken breast.

Your mason jar should be clean and dry before you assemble your soup ingredients layer by layer. Your condiments and soup bases go on the bottom. This could include crushed bouillon cubes or bouillon paste, miso paste, chili sauce, chili crisp, grated ginger — the limit is your imagination. You can even empty a ramen seasoning packet. Then, like mason jar salads, the heartiest ingredients go on the bottom, mixed in with your condiment base. Proteins like chicken and ground meat should be cooked first, as the boiling water will merely serve to heat things through. Tofu, drained and rinsed, canned beans, and other grains can go next, then your lighter ingredients. Your favorite veggies like bean sprouts, carrots, onions, or sliced mushrooms make a nice base for your noodle of choice. Top with soup greens like spinach or escarole so they don't get slimy.

Your garnishes — like delicate cilantro leaves, pickled ginger, sliced scallions, grated parmesan, and lemon wedges — can go in a small zip-top baggie or plastic box to be added after you add your boiling water.