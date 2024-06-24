The Genius Hack That Turns A Mason Jar Into A Salt Pourer

Do you love a good kitchen hack? Well, if you're looking to upgrade your condiment containers, we have just the one for you. This genius hack turns a mason jar into a salt pourer. Not only is it functional, but it also provides a prettier presentation — and all you need is a mason jar, Morton's salt, and scissors.

Another benefit to this hack is that glass mason jars hold up much better than Morton's or similar brands' original packaging. Plus, if your salt container was damaged, there's no sense in throwing out the salt. Salt is one of those foods that last forever, so if yours needs a new home, a mason jar is the perfect solution. What's even better is that this DIY project takes roughly the same amount of time as reading this article. So gather those materials and let's get started!

To start, empty your salt container; you can set it aside for later or place the salt directly into the mason jar. Next, cut off the top of the empty salt container using scissors or a sharp knife. You want your cutout to be the same size as the mason jar, so use the jar's metal lid as a guide (don't forget to include the pouring spout!). Now, insert your new lid with a pouring spout into your mason jar, seal tightly, and voila! You have a fancy new salt dispenser. But the fun doesn't end there.