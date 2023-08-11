The Mason Jar Hack To Extend The Life Of Your Asparagus

Asparagus may not be as popular as broccoli or green beans, but that doesn't mean it's less tasty or nutritious. But unfortunately, this vegetable is good for only three to four days — even when refrigerated. On the positive side, it's possible to keep asparagus fresh for longer with a simple hack. Store it in a Mason jar or a tall glass filled with enough water to cover the bottom ends of the spears.

A 3.5-ounce serving of asparagus contains more than 21% of the recommended daily copper intake, along with high doses of vitamin E, iron, phosphorus, manganese, zinc, and folate. This veggie is also a good source of flavonoids and other phytonutrients that may help lower cholesterol levels, suppress tumor growth, and improve heart health, notes a 2020 review published in Metabolites.

To date, researchers have identified nearly 300 types of asparagus, each offering its own benefits. For example, purple asparagus is rich in anthocyanins, while green asparagus boasts more selenium than pork and eggs, according to 2020 evidence presented in the Journal of Functional Foods. Additionally, most varieties can add a distinct flavor to salads, soups, omelets, rice dishes, pies, quiches, and everyday snacks.