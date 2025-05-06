Why Your Rotary Air Fryer Isn't Ideal For Baking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Air fryers are a versatile kitchen tool, but different designs have different uses, and not every air fryer configuration can cook all foods. So we spoke with "The Queen of Air Fryers" Cathy Yoder, author of the Air Fryer Recipes Cookbook, and she told us why rotary-style air fryers are not the best choice at all for baking.

"A rotary air fryer isn't ideal for baking because it's designed primarily for cooking frozen foods like fries and nuggets," she said. In rotary air fryers like T-Fal's Actifry, which is available on Amazon, the gentle motion of stirring the food with a paddle that's attached to a shaft in the middle of the basket — like with a food processor — works great for foods that need to be stirred while cooking, but Yoder noted "It's made to stir food around constantly, which works for crisping but ruins delicate batters and doughs."

If you're in the market for an air fryer, Yoder explained how this conundrum should affect your considerations. "Unlike basket or oven-style air fryers, rotary models severely limit what you can make, so if you're spending money on an air fryer, it makes more sense to get a versatile one that can handle both crispy snacks and fun baked treats."

