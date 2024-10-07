Review: T-Fal's New Infrared Air Fryer Blew Us Away With Its Crisping Capabilities

Air fryers are popular because they can transform food rapidly by circulating heated air around it, thereby cooking and crisping it up. It often replaces deep frying as a culinary method, though the food made in one isn't technically fried, despite its moniker. There are many makes and models out there that do a great job, but some air fryers are inefficient, challenging to clean, and, the biggest downside can be their limited capacities. The innovators at T-Fal have come up with a solution to combat these common issues by introducing their new Infrared Air Fryer.

This air fryer not only uses infrared technology to speed up the cooking process, it has seven different cooking programs that are designed to replace virtually every other appliance in your kitchen, from the oven to the toaster. What's more, this unit comes with a unique Crisp Finish feature that adds a layer of crunch to any food.

While all this sounds fancy, I wanted to try this new air fryer out myself and compare it to my beloved Ninja Air Fryer. I tested every program on this fancy unit, including the Crisp Finish feature, by preparing chicken wings and french fries, two staples I make regularly using this appliance. Read on to discover if this air fryer from T-Fal lives up to the hype, and if you should make room for it on your kitchen countertop.

