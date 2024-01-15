Can You Make Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls In An Air Fryer?

When you think of delicious and sweet baked goods that are served for breakfast, chances are decadent buttery cinnamon rolls come to mind. Apart from the fact that they smell divine, and so does the entire house when they're freshly made, they also can come together in a jiffy. If you use your fryer.

Wondering if an air fryer can achieve fluffy cinnamon rolls? The answer is yes — when done at the right temperature and by paying close attention to the time spent in the air fryer. Turns out, you can get your fluffiest and tastiest batch of cinnamon rolls yet in just eight minutes.

There are a few ways to bake these breakfast beauties and many people enjoy tweaking their traditional recipes to elevate their cinnamon rolls to new heights. So, why not give this simple air fryer trick a try? Then you can be the judge of if these cinnamon rolls are fluffier than your usual batch.