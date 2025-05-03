What Happened To KFC Grilled Chicken?

It's hard to blame Kentucky Fried Chicken for upping its game by offering its steadfast fans new and fun options from time to time. The fast food chain, which even gives you the option to order a bucket of soda, has never shied away from trying something new to keep up with the times. This year, KFC is bringing exciting changes, one of which is the introduction of fried chicken-flavored toothpaste — not kidding. In a similar stunt, the chain introduced grilled chicken in 2009 to target the growing number of health-conscious consumers. Unfortunately, it had a short run.

Those who had the chance to try it remember the savory, mildly spicy chicken served on the bone and available in buckets, just like its fried version. It was a bold move for the fast-food restaurant chain, as it went against its name; KFC was walking on thin ice. Unfortunately, the ice cracked. Grilled chicken managed to pull the crowd in its first year and even struck a chord in taste with a niche customer base who wished for its return. But it couldn't sustain its popularity as the idea didn't appeal to the majority, who have long associated KFC with fried chicken. The food chain started witnessing poor sales. The gamble cost the brand a pretty penny, though. In its U.K. outlets, KFC invested £8 million (more than $10 million) just to install ovens, enabling the sale of grilled chicken. But perhaps the biggest blow came when the chain ran a marketing campaign with the slogan "Unthink KFC" as it introduced grilled options.

