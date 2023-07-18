What You Should Know Before You Eat At KFC Again

The main criticisms leveled at KFC center around its animal welfare. There have been numerous controversies throughout KFC's history, usually precipitated by footage released by animal welfare groups. In 2004, footage was released by PETA detailing horrific animal abuse in a chicken factory that had previously won KFC's Supplier of the Year.

In recent years, KFC has tried to appear like it was improving chicken welfare standards. The company signed the Better Chicken Commitment in 2019, a set of standards that seeks to improve all stages of farmed chickens' lives from birth to slaughter. KFC was also placed in World Animal Protection's top tier for improvements made to chicken welfare in 2021.

Unfortunately, KFC's claims of improved chicken welfare are somewhat misleading. This was highlighted by a promotional video made by KFC in conjunction with YouTuber Niko Omilana. This video showed chickens living in good conditions at one of its supplier's farms. Two months after this promotion was released, investigators from VFC — a vegan food brand — visited the same farm and released a video that detailed horrific living conditions including overcrowding, widespread disease, and a lack of environmental enrichment. Speaking to The Guardian, Matthew Glover, VFC's cofounder, said: "This is the most disingenuous marketing campaign we have seen for a long time. This portrayal of chicken farming is utterly misleading and seeks to reassure the public that all is well, when nothing could be further from the truth."