The Fast Food Restaurant Where You Can Order A 'Bucket' Of Soda

If you thought fast food portions couldn't get any bigger, think again. KFC has taken things to the next level with its Beverage Bucket — a giant container of soda that's precisely what it sounds like. Instead of a standard large cup, customers can order their favorite soft drink in an actual bucket-shaped pouch. Gulp!

KFC's Beverage Bucket has been making waves online, and while the idea of serving soda in a bucket might seem like a joke, it's very real. This massive drink option is perfect for large groups looking to quench their collective thirst while digging into a feast of crispy fried chicken, biscuits, and mashed potatoes, although you may want to skip the mac and cheese, which can be hit or miss. Holding ½ gallon of soda, the bucket comes with a screw-on cap, making it somewhat practical for those willing to embrace its sheer size.

The concept of supersized drinks isn't new, but KFC has taken it to a whole new level. While most fast food chains cap their drink sizes at extra-large cups, KFC's bucket pushes the limits. It's not just about excess; it's also a convenient option for families or friends who want to share a drink instead of buying multiple individual sodas.