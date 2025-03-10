The Fast Food Restaurant Where You Can Order A 'Bucket' Of Soda
If you thought fast food portions couldn't get any bigger, think again. KFC has taken things to the next level with its Beverage Bucket — a giant container of soda that's precisely what it sounds like. Instead of a standard large cup, customers can order their favorite soft drink in an actual bucket-shaped pouch. Gulp!
KFC's Beverage Bucket has been making waves online, and while the idea of serving soda in a bucket might seem like a joke, it's very real. This massive drink option is perfect for large groups looking to quench their collective thirst while digging into a feast of crispy fried chicken, biscuits, and mashed potatoes, although you may want to skip the mac and cheese, which can be hit or miss. Holding ½ gallon of soda, the bucket comes with a screw-on cap, making it somewhat practical for those willing to embrace its sheer size.
The concept of supersized drinks isn't new, but KFC has taken it to a whole new level. While most fast food chains cap their drink sizes at extra-large cups, KFC's bucket pushes the limits. It's not just about excess; it's also a convenient option for families or friends who want to share a drink instead of buying multiple individual sodas.
Too much of a good thing?
Though the Beverage Bucket has been met with amusement, it also raises conversations about portion sizes in the U.S. After all, you can gobble up 1,000 calories in a fast food meal just like that. Critics could argue that offering a half-gallon of soda in one serving encourages overconsumption of sugary drinks. However, KFC markets the bucket as a shareable option, meant to be split among several people, just like a bucket of their (formerly finger-lickin'-good) chicken.
The Beverage Bucket is available at participating KFC locations for those curious to try it. Pricing varies depending on location but is $3.99 on average. Customers can choose from soft drinks like sodas and iced teas. Whether you see it as a fun novelty or an over-the-top indulgence, there's no denying that KFC has once again captured attention. So, if you ever find yourself craving an absurd amount of soda to wash down your chicken, now you know exactly where to go. Will this beverage be on your bucket list for fast-food must-haves?