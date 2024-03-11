How To Properly Transform Your Favorite Cocktail Into A Party Punch

The punch bowl sometimes gets a bad rap. If it's not being used as a metaphor for cultish hive-mind behavior, it might figure into a cautionary tale about an office party unintentionally plagued by alcohol poisoning. When it's done right, however, a cauldron of spiked punch is an ideal refreshment for a celebratory gathering. Not only does it relieve the host from the burden of making individual drinks for guests, but it's also a fun way to extend the life of your favorite cocktail.

Before you go mixing a giant martini in a large bowl, thereby incapacitating your guests and yourself, keep this important rule in mind: If you're pouring a significant amount of booze into your punch, you must also be generous with your mixers. This leaves certain spirit-heavy drinks (like the aforementioned martini) better left to their traditional form. Since the nature of the punch bowl invites multiple refills, it's best to keep the ABV to a minimum by introducing soda water, fruit juice, or other non-alcoholic add-ins.