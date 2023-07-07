Simply Spiked Peach Review: Real And Refreshing Fruit Juice With A Kick
Simply Beverages, a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company, has been producing fruity beverages since 2001. Simply's latest venture involves a line of alcoholic drinks with real fruit juice called Simply Spiked. This line was developed along with Molson Coors, the beverage company behind Coors, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, and many other recognizable alcoholic drinks.
The brand launched in the summer of 2022, first with Simply Spiked Lemonade. The drink was available in four flavors: Signature Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Watermelon Lemonade. These were so successful that the brand has expanded to include four new flavors of Simply Spiked Peach: Signature Peach, Mango Peach, Watermelon Peach, and Kiwi Peach.
These fizzy, fruity beverages have arrived just in time for summer grilling. We had the opportunity to put them to the ultimate taste test.
What Simply Spiked Kiwi Peach tastes like
Kiwi can be a divisive flavor, so we were somewhat shocked that Kiwi Peach was one of the four Simply Spiked flavors that made it to production. Kiwis are tart and tannic, occasionally causing your lips to pucker in a slightly unpleasant way. When we opened this can, the aroma of kiwi was almost undetectable. If anything, it smelled a bit like apples. This makes sense, as apple juice happens to be on the ingredients list for this beverage. The drink was clear and sparkling.
This flavor was the least sweet, with just a kiss of kiwi taste and more of an apple profile. Because of this, we ranked this one the last of the bunch. It was tasty, but we didn't think it embodied kiwi fruit as well as it should have. This is the only flavor that we probably wouldn't drink much of.
What Simply Spiked Signature Peach tastes like
At first glance, the Signature Peach flavor surprised us. We expected something resembling a syrupy Bellini, but this drink was clear. Its aroma is redolent of a perfectly ripe, fresh Michigan peach, which screams summer. The light effervescence was refreshing but didn't mask the delicate peach flavor, which was sweet but not cloying.
There was no artificial aftertaste, making this exceedingly drinkable. Our only complaint is that at 5% alcohol by volume, you could easily polish off several of these in no time without realizing it. Among the four flavors in this variety pack, this ranked in third place, although they were all delicious.
What Simply Spiked Strawberry Peach tastes like
The Strawberry Peach flavor was the only one of the four Simply Spiked that wasn't clear when we poured it into a glass. It had the color of a blushing pink rosé wine and it appeared to be the most fizzy of the bunch, developing a pretty good head when poured. The aroma was somewhat strawberry-forward but was more subtle than some of the other products in this line.
The taste of this beverage was quite fruity and sweet, like a wine spritzer. If you enjoy sweet, cold, bubbly beverages on a hot day, this would be the perfect thing to sip while sitting out on the patio in the shade. If you prefer something less sugary, this might not be your jam. We ranked this flavor solidly in second place.
What Simply Spiked Mango Peach tastes like
We aren't going to lie — being mango fanatics, we had high expectations of this flavor before opening the can. We were not disappointed. Like the Signature Peach flavor, Simply Spiked's Mango Peach was translucent with a light amount of bubbles. Its aroma was delicate but smelled distinctly like mango.
The taste of Mango Peach was slightly sweeter than the Signature Peach flavor, but not as sweet as the Strawberry Peach. Again, this flavor was reminiscent of a Bellini but more subtle and less syrupy. The mango flavor clearly shined through, leaving a delightful aftertaste with just a hint of tartness, which is characteristic of mango. This flavor landed squarely in the first place.
Nutritional value of Simply Spiked Peach
The nutritional information for each Simply Spiked Peach flavor is the same across the four. Each can has an ABV of 5%, 170 calories, 35 milligrams of sodium, and 19 grams of sugar. This includes 17 grams of added sugar, which is a significant amount (around 34%) of your daily recommended intake of added sugar per day.
Ingredients include carbonated water, alcohol, cane sugar, peach juice from concentrate, apple juice from concentrate, citric acid, natural flavors, sodium citrate, and stevia extract. The alcohol is obtained from fermented cane sugar, which would suggest they are gluten-free. Though some websites indicate these beverages are gluten-free, this is not labeled clearly on the brand's website or on the cans.
Where to buy Simply Spiked Peach and how much it costs
You can purchase Simply Spiked Peach variety packs from several major retailers, like Target, Walmart, and Kroger. It is available in a 12- or 4-pack of 12-ounce cans, as well as single cans.
The 12-ounce, 12-can variety pack costs around $20. One 24-ounce can of Simply Spiked Signature Peach runs between $3 and $5.
What's the best way to enjoy Simply Spiked Peach?
Though these drinks are designed to be enjoyed straight from the can, they could easily be used as mixers or combined with fresh fruit for a party punch. Because they are so light and refreshing, they make the perfect for hot days in the sun. Their flavors conjure up images of sitting on a tropical island, which is what drinking them feels like.
You could also easily pair the Signature Peach, Mango Peach, or Kiwi Peach with a savory dish, like a burger hot off the grill. They could also compliment something spicy, like hot wings, as the bubbles and hint of sweetness would tame the heat. The Strawberry Peach would be best suited alongside a dessert like a Pavlova or strawberry shortcake.
The final verdict
Overall, these are dangerously drinkable. We could see things resulting in a horrendous hangover if you are not monitoring how many you have put away. They also contain high amounts of sugar and calories in each can, which makes them tasty, but is something that must be taken into consideration.
The bottom line with Simply Spiked Peach is: They're delicious, but drink them in moderation. Keep them on hand as a treat, but do not make them your beverage for the night at your next summer bash. Would we drink them again? You bet we would.