Simply Spiked Peach Review: Real And Refreshing Fruit Juice With A Kick

Simply Beverages, a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company, has been producing fruity beverages since 2001. Simply's latest venture involves a line of alcoholic drinks with real fruit juice called Simply Spiked. This line was developed along with Molson Coors, the beverage company behind Coors, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, and many other recognizable alcoholic drinks.

The brand launched in the summer of 2022, first with Simply Spiked Lemonade. The drink was available in four flavors: Signature Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Watermelon Lemonade. These were so successful that the brand has expanded to include four new flavors of Simply Spiked Peach: Signature Peach, Mango Peach, Watermelon Peach, and Kiwi Peach.

These fizzy, fruity beverages have arrived just in time for summer grilling. We had the opportunity to put them to the ultimate taste test.