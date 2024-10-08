Review: Simply Spiked Signature Cranberry And Apple Cranberry Are Perfect Fall Flavors
When the seasons change, so do our tastebuds. Embracing the flavors of fall can be a great way to come to terms with the end of summer, and there's no shortage of delicious food and beverages that hit restaurant tables and store shelves this time of year to make the transition a bit easier. The company Simply, known best for their juice, also make a line of ready-to-drink canned alcoholic beverages known as Simply Spiked. These flavored, lightly sparkling canned drinks come in many fruit flavors, such as lemonade, limeade, and even peach, each containing a touch of real fruit juice. For fall, the company has introduced two new seasonal flavors: Signature Cranberry and Apple Cranberry.
Ready-to-drink (RTD), canned alcoholic beverages, like hard seltzers, have become better tasting and more varied over recent years, so much so that even cocktail snobs and mixologists like myself have come to embrace the trend. That said, there are certainly some unappealing options out there — I've definitely had some that were so unbalanced, overly sweet, or artificial tasting that I couldn't even finish an entire can. Simply Spiked's products have only been on the market since 2022, and I had never tried one, so I jumped at the chance to taste these new fall flavors and see how they stack up.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
Pricing and availability
Simply Spiked can be found at grocery stores that sell alcohol and other major retailers across the country, such as Target and Walmart. The cans are available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans that retail from around $18.99, although pricing may vary by store and region.
The fall flavor pack reviewed here is a seasonal edition, so availability may be limited — check with your retailer to make sure it's in stock. Each 12-pack includes six cans of each flavor.
What does Simply Spiked Signature Cranberry taste like?
The Signature Cranberry and Apple Cranberry Simply Spiked drinks are both an appealing deep pink color and pour crystal clear. The carbonation is light — it fizzes up quite a bit when poured, but the bubbles settle down quickly. Both have a refreshingly crisp, light texture, with a touch of mouth-coating roundness on the finish, which could be from the alcohol or from stevia, an alternative sweetener that's used here in addition to cane sugar. That part is a bit distracting, but the sensation goes away after a bit. Overall, these are light and bright drinks, with no noticeable alcohol fumes or burning. I doubt most people would even be able to tell there's any alcohol in here; however, they do clock in at 5% alcohol by volume, which is on par with other canned drinks like most hard seltzers, and your average beer.
As far as fruit flavor, each drink is very different. I was expecting them to taste much more similar, but they have quite distinct personalities. The Signature Cranberry is zesty and tart, while the Apple Cranberry is much richer and sweeter with just a hint of cranberry at the end. They both smell and taste like real fruit, which is a refreshing change from many other fruity canned cocktails I've tried. They do contain real juice, which is apparent in their authentic flavors. I found these drinks almost too easy to gulp down, especially when the cans were well-chilled and freshly opened so the fizz was at its strongest.
Final thoughts Simply Spiked's limited-edition fall flavors
Simply Spiked's Cranberry beverages are welcome additions to the fall season. These cans are perfect if you're looking for a light, easy-drinking alcoholic beverage that's crisp, refreshing, and not too sweet. I can see this being an excellent alternative to wine and beer at fall parties and holiday get-togethers. They can even be repurposed as drink ingredients — top off glasses of party punch to add a little bit of fizz and an extra kick, or use them as a mixer with vodka or gin if you want something stronger.
Pick up this limited pack while it's here to stock up for any seasonal parties, or keep them for yourself so you'll always have a fall beverage on hand whenever you're in the mood. Just don't let them sit around for too long or, like any canned cocktail, they'll start to drop in quality. With how easy these are to drink, though, I doubt that will be much of a problem.