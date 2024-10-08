Review: Simply Spiked Signature Cranberry And Apple Cranberry Are Perfect Fall Flavors

When the seasons change, so do our tastebuds. Embracing the flavors of fall can be a great way to come to terms with the end of summer, and there's no shortage of delicious food and beverages that hit restaurant tables and store shelves this time of year to make the transition a bit easier. The company Simply, known best for their juice, also make a line of ready-to-drink canned alcoholic beverages known as Simply Spiked. These flavored, lightly sparkling canned drinks come in many fruit flavors, such as lemonade, limeade, and even peach, each containing a touch of real fruit juice. For fall, the company has introduced two new seasonal flavors: Signature Cranberry and Apple Cranberry.

Ready-to-drink (RTD), canned alcoholic beverages, like hard seltzers, have become better tasting and more varied over recent years, so much so that even cocktail snobs and mixologists like myself have come to embrace the trend. That said, there are certainly some unappealing options out there — I've definitely had some that were so unbalanced, overly sweet, or artificial tasting that I couldn't even finish an entire can. Simply Spiked's products have only been on the market since 2022, and I had never tried one, so I jumped at the chance to taste these new fall flavors and see how they stack up.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.