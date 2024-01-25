Here's How Many Restaurants Gordon Ramsay Owns Worldwide

Gordon Ramsay is best known for his appearances in "Hell's Kitchen," "MasterChef," "The F Word," and other cooking shows. He also has a thriving career beyond the screen, operating 87 restaurants around the world. The celebrity chef owns over 30 venues in the U.S. and several others in the United Kingdom, France, Japan, China, Canada, and the Middle East.

His first venue, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, opened in Chelsea in 1998 and received three Michelin stars by 2001. Today, the entrepreneur owns four Michelin-starred venues in the U.K. and France, plus other ventures, including a line of cookware, a charitable foundation, and several bestselling books. "It was always my goal to open my own restaurant and get Restaurant Gordon Ramsay to the top," he told The Macao News. "To get there, I sacrificed so much personally to open it. So, from that moment on, I pushed everyone to make sure we excelled.