Stop Storing Meal-Prepped Food In Mason Jars
Have you spent your afternoon chopping, cooking, and carefully assembling a week's worth of meals? The next step is placing them in food containers for storage until needed. However, not all containers are well-suited for pre-prepared meals — and Mason jars are rumored to be particularly problematic. To understand why, Daily Meal consulted with Chef Janice Carte, founder and owner of the bespoke personal chef and meal-prep service Tiny Spoon Chef. In an exclusive interview, she confirmed that Mason jars aren't ideal for everyday meal prep, mainly because they're inconvenient.
One of the biggest mistakes people make when meal prepping is using the wrong container, and Carte feels Mason jars make bad homes for such meals, largely due to their confined space. "Thoughtfully prepared meals shouldn't be squished together in a tight space. It affects both texture and presentation." Carte also dislikes "the small opening which makes it difficult to access food." While jarred meals may look visually appealing, they often lose that appeal when awkwardly dumped onto your plate. And although they work well for storing one ingredient, Carte explains that a balanced meal contains multiple components, and Mason jars struggle to provide adequate separation. "Moisture tends to collect at the bottom, causing ingredients — especially those near the edges — to become slimy or unappetizing over time."
There are reasons to use proper food storage containers, from preventing mold to preserving flavor and texture. Mason jars still have their uses, so there's no need to entirely banish these Instagram-worthy vessels from your kitchen. But when it comes to effective meal prep, better alternatives exist.
How should you use Mason jars instead?
Despite their drawbacks for meal prep, Mason jars still deserve a place in your kitchen. Chef Janice Carte explains, "Mason jars are designed for canning, which prioritizes densely packing food to remove air and preserve contents." Their airtight seals and narrow openings make them ideal for preserving homemade jams, pickles, and other canned goods.
However, when it comes to prepared meals, Mason jars aren't the best option. "The only real exception might be soups. Since they're naturally uniform and liquid-based, they aren't affected by being tightly packed," says Carte. These vessels also work well for single ingredients and other liquid foods, so if you want to use Mason jars for cooking, focus on items like homemade salad dressings and overnight oats.
Mason jars also shine in the beverage department. Use them to store smoothies or premade cocktails — which can come in handy for backyard barbecues and camping trips. And if you can't finish that bottle of Merlot, science says Mason jars are excellent for leftover wine. Since the vessel is smaller than a wine bottle, the alcohol won't oxidize as quickly.
The best alternative for storing meal-prepped food
When it comes to storing meal-prepped food, Mason jars are clearly out. So, what should you use instead? As a private chef, Janice Carte has discovered her favorite option: "For our Tiny Spoon Chef clients, we strongly prefer glass containers with locking lids in a variety of sizes." These containers are well-suited for meal-prepped foods since they address multiple concerns simultaneously. Carte describes, "Their low, wide design allows for side-by-side packing, layering, or keeping components separate."
Experts warn against common meal-prepping mistakes like insufficient planning or overcomplicating meals. However, packing your meals in the wrong container is another way batch cooking can go awry. After all, meal-prepped food isn't just about flavor and texture; it should also be easy and convenient. This is why glass storage containers are the clear winner. As Carte explains, "They're practical: They transition seamlessly from fridge to freezer to oven, and they're easy to toss into a work bag for meals on the go."