Stop Storing Meal-Prepped Food In Mason Jars

Have you spent your afternoon chopping, cooking, and carefully assembling a week's worth of meals? The next step is placing them in food containers for storage until needed. However, not all containers are well-suited for pre-prepared meals — and Mason jars are rumored to be particularly problematic. To understand why, Daily Meal consulted with Chef Janice Carte, founder and owner of the bespoke personal chef and meal-prep service Tiny Spoon Chef. In an exclusive interview, she confirmed that Mason jars aren't ideal for everyday meal prep, mainly because they're inconvenient.

One of the biggest mistakes people make when meal prepping is using the wrong container, and Carte feels Mason jars make bad homes for such meals, largely due to their confined space. "Thoughtfully prepared meals shouldn't be squished together in a tight space. It affects both texture and presentation." Carte also dislikes "the small opening which makes it difficult to access food." While jarred meals may look visually appealing, they often lose that appeal when awkwardly dumped onto your plate. And although they work well for storing one ingredient, Carte explains that a balanced meal contains multiple components, and Mason jars struggle to provide adequate separation. "Moisture tends to collect at the bottom, causing ingredients — especially those near the edges — to become slimy or unappetizing over time."

There are reasons to use proper food storage containers, from preventing mold to preserving flavor and texture. Mason jars still have their uses, so there's no need to entirely banish these Instagram-worthy vessels from your kitchen. But when it comes to effective meal prep, better alternatives exist.