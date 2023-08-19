The Science Behind Why You Should Store Leftover Wine In Mason Jars

Sometimes, the unthinkable happens: After entertaining friends or family, there are some not-quite-empty bottles of wine left over. For casual wine drinkers, the most instinctive thing to do might be to replace the cork and stick the bottle back in the fridge. But any wine expert will tell you that storing wine this way will degrade the wine's freshness and flavor. The reason? Oxygen exposure.

Shoving a cork or wine-stopper into an open bottle leaves the remaining wine in contact with all the oxygen filling the empty space, which is exactly what you don't want if you're trying to keep wine fresh. To avoid that, your best bet is to limit the wine's surface area and the amount of air space inside the bottle. The best way to do that is to transfer the leftover wine to a smaller container, like a mason jar.

Oxygen isn't all bad: During the winemaking process, some amount of oxygen exposure is necessary to bring out bright, fruity flavors and aromas and balance out some of the less desirable qualities, like a vegetal taste. It's the same reason people swirl wine in glasses once it's been poured: Oxygen helps the more bitter, astringent notes settle and lets a variety of other flavors shine through.