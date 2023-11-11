What Is A Tennessee Jam Cake And What Goes Into One?

If you're looking for the perfect dessert for those colder months, then you might want to try a Tennessee Jam cake. The dessert combines the decadence of cake with the sweetness of fruit preserved from the summer. Depending on what region of the country you're in, you may have also heard it referred to as a Kentucky Jam cake. The cake appears to have a foothold in both states, popular in the Southern region of the United States.

While technically you can sub-in almost any jam, the cake appears to be most often made using blackberries. Author Anne Byrn explained to NPR that families would often make their own jam to use in the recipe. However, these days, you can always go with your favorite store-bought preserves. She said, "It was made using homemade blackberry jam put up with local fresh berries in the summertime. A jar of jam was saved until Christmas when it went into this cake redolent with spices."

Those spices in question are typically favorites of the fall and winter seasons like nutmeg and cinnamon for instance. You would need the other basic ingredients for making a cake like flour, baking soda, and eggs. Otherwise, some cooks add other flourishes like raisins and nuts.