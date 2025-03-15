The Taco Bell Fan-Favorite From The '90s You Can Still Find Today

Taco Bell's chili cheese burrito is now back ... or did it return a while ago? The fan-favorite burrito, made of just chili and cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla, is confirmed by Taco Bell to be back for a limited time in certain locations. But online, some fans of Taco Bell say this is old news, and the burrito returned to their local menus some time ago.

"Since Taco Bell operates on a franchise structure," a company representative told Daily Meal, "some stores have items on menus longer than others based on how supplies last." That appears to be borne out on a fan-operated website called Living Más with a map of Taco Bell locations currently selling chili cheese burritos. This map is based on online availability, though, which may differ from in-store availability.

The beloved burrito has a strong presence in the Midwest, along the Mississippi River, and in Eastern Texas. It's sporadically available elsewhere, too, including notable outliers like Taco Bell's native Southern California (at the time of writing).