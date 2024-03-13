Why Did Taco Bell Discontinue The Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos?
When Taco Bell first introduced its Doritos Locos Tacos back in 2012, it was pretty clear that the fast food chain was onto something pretty great. Instead of a traditional corn tortilla shell, these versions had the same crunch factor and nacho cheese flavor of the beloved chip. Due to their positive reception, Taco Bell went on to release a second cool ranch variety of the Doritos Locos Tacos the following year. They became so popular that the fast food chain had to hire approximately 15,000 more people just to keep up with the demand.
The Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos remained on the Taco Bell menu for many years until 2019, when the brand announced it would be discontinuing them alongside the Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos. The move was part of a much larger menu rehaul intended to simplify and modernize the selection of food. "It's kind of like our version of decluttering a closet," the company wrote on its website. "We removed some items and updated it with a craveable assortment that includes best-sellers and updated combo options."
However, this isn't the first time it abruptly stopped selling certain items. Fans were also surprised when Taco Bell discontinued its popular Caramel Apple Empanada, Enchirito, and its Double Decker Taco.
Frito-Lay's role in the discontinuation of Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos
Many customers probably think of the Dorito taco shell as just another ingredient that Taco Bell uses, like lava sauce or chalupa shells. But the truth is it's actually the product of a business deal with Frito-Lay, the chip company behind Doritos. The two brands partnered in 2012 with the intention of putting out a product that would sell well, and ultimately came up with the famed taco shell chip hybrid.
Considering a business deal was at the center of the product, the decision to discontinue Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos could have stemmed from more than just a general menu simplification. It could've also had something to do with the fact that they weren't continuing to sell as well as Frito-Lay had hoped. After all, the nacho cheese versions were left on the menu and shortly after the announced discontinuation, Taco Bell came out with a new flamin' hot flavor of the Doritos Locos Tacos.
Will Taco Bell ever bring back the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos?
When Taco Bell discontinues menu items, it isn't always guaranteed to be for good. Customers often rally behind their favorites, creating petitions and Facebook groups to urge the restaurant to bring them back. A lot of times, Taco Bell actually listens. It's how two new Mexican Pizzas ended up getting tested on the menu and ultimately one came back full-time, and why the nacho fries return year after year sometimes in different varieties like Taco Bell's Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries.
Recently, there was a possibility of bringing back the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos too. Taco Bell conducted a poll where fans could vote between the Beefy Crunch Burrito and the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos. However, the Beefy Crunch Burrito ultimately won the vote by a small margin, disappointing fans of the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos. Since it didn't garner enough popularity even for a limited-time return, it's hard to say whether the fast food chain will reconsider bringing it back. Nevertheless, as long as the partnership with Frito-Lay remains strong, you can at least expect Doritos Locos Tacos to remain on the menu even if it's not the cool ranch flavor.