Why Did Taco Bell Discontinue The Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos?

When Taco Bell first introduced its Doritos Locos Tacos back in 2012, it was pretty clear that the fast food chain was onto something pretty great. Instead of a traditional corn tortilla shell, these versions had the same crunch factor and nacho cheese flavor of the beloved chip. Due to their positive reception, Taco Bell went on to release a second cool ranch variety of the Doritos Locos Tacos the following year. They became so popular that the fast food chain had to hire approximately 15,000 more people just to keep up with the demand.

The Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos remained on the Taco Bell menu for many years until 2019, when the brand announced it would be discontinuing them alongside the Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos. The move was part of a much larger menu rehaul intended to simplify and modernize the selection of food. "It's kind of like our version of decluttering a closet," the company wrote on its website. "We removed some items and updated it with a craveable assortment that includes best-sellers and updated combo options."

However, this isn't the first time it abruptly stopped selling certain items. Fans were also surprised when Taco Bell discontinued its popular Caramel Apple Empanada, Enchirito, and its Double Decker Taco.