13 Mistakes You Might Be Making With Baked Potatoes

Pretty much everyone likes potatoes, right? While we already know this, the popularity of potatoes is still pretty surprising. The number of metric tons of potatoes produced in 2021 alone clocked in at a whopping 376 million, according to Statista.

But it doesn't take a data expert to see why they're so popular. Potatoes are delicious, hearty, cheap, and full of a range of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, as well as a good amount of fiber, according to Healthline. If that wasn't enough, they're also versatile, slotting into everything from pasta to casseroles to tapas dishes. But our favorite style of potato has to be baked. Baked potatoes are the ideal base for a range of toppings.

But while baked potatoes are pretty simple to cook, they can still go drastically wrong. If you want a brilliant baked potato, you have to nail your technique. That's why we decided to put together a compilation of all of the mistakes that can occur when preparing baked potatoes, and how to avoid them. ‌