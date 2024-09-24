Out Of Steel Wool? We Have A Cleaning Hack That'll Work Just As Well

Even the most enthusiastic cook probably doesn't like doing the dishes, and that's just a small part of keeping your kitchen both clean and safe. There are a ton of cleaning hacks out there — like how vinegar helps make cleaning kitchen backsplashes pretty painless – but there are plenty of ways to go wrong, too. Some stove cleaning mistakes can end up costing you a pretty penny, but we have some good news: There's a super easy cleaning hack that doesn't just work, but it makes some jobs much easier.

Steel wool is an invaluable tool in your kitchen cleaning arsenal. It's great for cleaning certain cookware, oven spills, and it can even be used as a disposable strainer for your drain. Peeling veg? Put some steel wool over the drain, and clean-up is easy. Kitchen scissors getting dull? Before you replace them, use steel wool to sharpen them and prolong their use. That's all brilliant, but what if you're out of steel wool? Just reach for the aluminum foil.

Crumple a sheet of aluminum foil into a ball, and you'll be surprised at how much it can really do. While it might not take over all the duties of steel wool, it's still a great, oft-overlooked cleaning tool that can help take some of the elbow grease out of kitchen cleanup and maintenance.