Oreo Is Launching A New Salty-Sweet Treat, But Only For A Limited Time

Oreo fans rejoice, for the celebrated cookie brand will release another new, limited-time-only sandwich cookie next month. But unlike any other that came before it, this Oreo cookie will feature a recognizable savory note to complement its traditional sweetness. And since this new cookie venture relies on a time-tested flavor combination, it should be immensely popular.

In an email to Daily Meal, Oreo revealed the early-May arrival of its new Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies. The latest variety features chocolate creme sandwiched between two pretzel-flavored cookies, finished with a pinch of salt. The exciting new pretzel-flavored cookies make this the world's first sweet and savory Oreo. Chocolate-covered pretzels have become a tried-and-true iconic treat, and Oreo aims to replicate the salty-sweet crunch that makes its namesake snack so irresistible. The email additionally states that the new flavor will be available for purchase nationwide on May 5, 2025.