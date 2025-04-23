Oreo Is Launching A New Salty-Sweet Treat, But Only For A Limited Time
Oreo fans rejoice, for the celebrated cookie brand will release another new, limited-time-only sandwich cookie next month. But unlike any other that came before it, this Oreo cookie will feature a recognizable savory note to complement its traditional sweetness. And since this new cookie venture relies on a time-tested flavor combination, it should be immensely popular.
In an email to Daily Meal, Oreo revealed the early-May arrival of its new Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies. The latest variety features chocolate creme sandwiched between two pretzel-flavored cookies, finished with a pinch of salt. The exciting new pretzel-flavored cookies make this the world's first sweet and savory Oreo. Chocolate-covered pretzels have become a tried-and-true iconic treat, and Oreo aims to replicate the salty-sweet crunch that makes its namesake snack so irresistible. The email additionally states that the new flavor will be available for purchase nationwide on May 5, 2025.
Oreo has a history of unusual cookies
Chocolate Covered Pretzel is hardly Oreo's first rodeo with unusual flavors, or even new cookies. Often, limited-edition Oreos become quite popular, despite not being too different from the original. In 2021, limited edition Pokémon Oreos sparked an absolute frenzy. Nothing differed from the standard Oreo, except that each sandwich was embossed with one of 16 different Pokémon characters on the cookie. At the peak of the sensation, rarer cookies featuring Pokémon like Mew and Dratini sold for hundreds of dollars. Years later, sealed containers are still available on eBay.
Perhaps the saddest news about the upcoming Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreo is that this new flavor won't be around forever. Despite its exciting potential, the latest recipe, which is only slated to be around for a limited time, is destined to join Choco Chip and Limeade as one of the discontinued Oreo flavors we wish would make a comeback.