How Chocolate Covered Pretzels Became Such An Iconic Treat

Few foods that have lived as long as pretzels still get munched on. The pretzel has mysterious, medieval origins. Bakers have been bending bits of bread into strange shapes for centuries. In fact, it is so old that the story of its creation — and whether or not its shape is a religious relic or a secular symbol — is muddled by time.

The history of the chocolate-covered pretzel – despite the invention of this salty-sweet treat taking place several hundred years later than its plain pretzel predecessor — is almost as difficult to unravel. There are some historical clues which, when you explore them, indicate that Franz Joseph Leibniz of Hamburg, Germany, churned out the first covered pretzels in 1544. However, a cursory glance at sweets history suggests the mix wasn't even possible until considerably later. Regardless of the true origin story, this crunchy chocolate treat has stood the test of time.