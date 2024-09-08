The Limited Edition Pokemon Oreos That Caused Quite The Frenzy

Oreo cookies are no stranger to a brand collaboration that can produce some of the craziest Oreo flavors ever seen on shelves — we are looking right at you, Sour Patch Kid Oreos. But not all of Oreo's partnerships have affected the taste of its cookies. When the cookie company teamed up with the Pokémon Company back in September of 2021, the results had cookie lovers and Pokémon trainers alike in a frenzied state over the design printed on the classic chocolate sandwich cookie.

This limited edition snack promised a rather unique change to the traditional Oreo cookie, featuring images of 16 popular Pokémon embossed onto the chocolate wafer. Popular pals like Pikachu and Squirtle were expected to be found on almost every box, but the real excitement came from the hunt for a handful of extremely rare Pokémon-printed Oreos that could only be found in a select few boxes. While the retail price of these Pokémon Oreos were not hiked up especially high in stores, fans took the iconic phrase, "Gotta catch em all," to new heights and were willing to pay top dollar from third party sellers in order to get their hands on an Oreo cookie with their favorite Pokémon on it.