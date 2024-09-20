14 Discontinued Oreo Flavors We Wish Would Make A Comeback

Few cookies hit the spot like Oreos do. And, as the best-selling cookie in the world, Oreo's success is undeniably connected to the cookie's flavor. Whether you're splitting yours in half or chomping into it whole, the combo of chocolate and vanilla is endlessly delicious. However, that doesn't stop Nabisco, the company that makes Oreos, from experimenting with new flavors. Over the years, there have been dozens of new Oreo styles, and unfortunately, a lot of them just haven't cut the mustard. While some flavors stuck around for a while, others were swiftly discontinued, never to return.

So, why does Nabisco continually come out with new Oreos? The whole idea behind it is to drive more sales for the original flavor. With each successful and unique Oreo flavor created by the Nabisco team, a bump in popularity occurs for the classic cookie. While we can understand that logic, we kinda wish Nabisco would keep some of its limited-edition flavors around for longer — and once you get a look at the delicious varieties in this article, you'll see why we feel that way.