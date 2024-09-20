14 Discontinued Oreo Flavors We Wish Would Make A Comeback
Few cookies hit the spot like Oreos do. And, as the best-selling cookie in the world, Oreo's success is undeniably connected to the cookie's flavor. Whether you're splitting yours in half or chomping into it whole, the combo of chocolate and vanilla is endlessly delicious. However, that doesn't stop Nabisco, the company that makes Oreos, from experimenting with new flavors. Over the years, there have been dozens of new Oreo styles, and unfortunately, a lot of them just haven't cut the mustard. While some flavors stuck around for a while, others were swiftly discontinued, never to return.
So, why does Nabisco continually come out with new Oreos? The whole idea behind it is to drive more sales for the original flavor. With each successful and unique Oreo flavor created by the Nabisco team, a bump in popularity occurs for the classic cookie. While we can understand that logic, we kinda wish Nabisco would keep some of its limited-edition flavors around for longer — and once you get a look at the delicious varieties in this article, you'll see why we feel that way.
1. Blueberry Pie Oreos
2016 was a seismic year for many reasons, but one of them was that it was the year that Nabisco released its Blueberry Pie Oreos. Okay, we're obviously kidding, but we wish we were able to try these. These limited-edition Oreos, which were only available at Target, came with two graham cracker-flavored cookies and blueberry-flavored creme. Released at the start of summer, the idea behind them was clearly to offer a cookie that had a key flavor of the season, and something that could replace a classic blueberry pie at potlucks and picnics.
Although fruity flavors in cookies can be a little hit and miss, the Blueberry Pie Oreos kinda worked — if you didn't eat too many of them, that is. The filling had the distinct tanginess of fresh blueberries, but also a decidedly sweet edge that stopped the berry flavor from overpowering things. It also didn't just settle for an anonymous, berry-like taste: This was definitely a blueberry flavor through and through. Unfortunately though, its vibrant flavor and color weren't enough to turn it from a limited-edition item into a permanent product, and it was soon discontinued.
2. Choco Chip Oreos
We're kinda surprised that Nabisco didn't think of this sooner, to be honest. Choco Chip Oreos were released in 2016, and they were exactly what you think they'd be: A combination of chocolate chip cookies and Oreos. Each cookie was studded with small chocolate chips, and they were the first Oreos ever to have a dual-flavored wafer (which was a key selling point for Nabisco). Inside the cookie was a chocolate chip creme, which was intended to taste like chocolate chip cookie dough.
Given that both Oreos and chocolate chip cookies are hugely popular, it's likely no surprise that people loved this limited edition item. Each Oreo had a good amount of filling, and the creme stuck the landing, with a gentle vanilla flavor that was spiked with chocolatey moments. We personally think that the discontinuation of this product was a mistake, as it's hard to think of a combo of two different flavors that would work as well as these — but sadly, Nabisco pulled the plug shortly after they were released.
3. Mississippi Mud Pie Oreos
Did you know that June 7 is Mississippi Mud Pie Day? That certainly wasn't the case until 2017, when Dollar General, which has a huge presence in Mississippi, made the holiday a thing. The newly-founded Mississippi Mud Pie Day was celebrated with the release of Mississippi Mud Pie Oreos, which were exclusively sold in Dollar General stores. The limited-edition flavor took the classic dark-brown Oreo cookie and filled it with a two-tone creme, designed to be a combination of whipped cream and chocolate flavors, with all of it coming together to make a Mississippi mud pie in a cookie.
Despite the white part of the creme looking pretty much identical to the regular Oreo filling (and you really shouldn't ask what's actually in that, just FYI), it didn't taste the same. Instead, the white segment had a milder flavor – and this didn't actually work too well. Reviewers found that the white creme actually made the chocolate creme less flavorful. That's not to say that it was a bad cookie; it still hit the spot, it just didn't quite stick the landing as well as people had hoped. We still wanna try them, though.
4. Limeade Oreos
Some limited-edition Oreo flavors just make sense, and lean into the chocolate and vanilla notes of the original cookie. Others are just kinda wild. Limeade Oreos definitely fall into the latter category, and they raised a few eyebrows when they were released in 2014. Using the blond Oreo sandwich cookie that's commonly deployed for Nabisco's fruitier flavors, they were filled with a bright green creme that looked like it came straight from a nuclear plant.
The biggest shock of all with these cookies, though, was that they tasted kinda good. Yep, you heard us right. Completely defying expectations, reviewers found that Limeade Oreos had a refreshing quality to them, with the lime creme being a particular hit. Rather than being overly sour, Nabisco wisely chose to emphasize the sweeter notes of limeade, making this cookie taste delightfully fresh and fruity. The blond cookie acted as a neutral base for the limeade creme, allowing it to stand out. While Limeade Oreos were never gonna stay on the market forever, they're proof that a wacky concept can sometimes stick the landing.
5. Cotton Candy Oreos
Cotton candy may have an ancient history, but we don't think a lot about that: For most of us, it's an occasional treat that's usually enjoyed at a fairground. However, its flavor finds itself in loads of different food products, and in 2015, it was Oreo's turn to try it. This cookie was a dream for lovers of pastel colors. Inside each pair of blond cookies was a muted combination of pink and blue creme. It was hard to ignore the words "artificially flavored" plastered across the packaging, but given its taste and color scheme, are you really surprised?
Cotton Candy Oreos were a Target exclusive, and although they could have been a complete monstrosity, Nabisco really pulled it out of the bag with their flavor. People absolutely loved these Oreos for their unmistakable cotton candy taste and their sheer uniqueness. And, the flavor was such a hit that Nabisco did something it never usually does, and brought them back for a second spin in 2023. Although they appeared in a limited edition capacity, just like the first time they debuted, they soon had people calling for them to be made permanent. We'll just have to wait and see whether Nabisco listens to the cries of its customers.
6. Jelly Donut Oreos
Like many other snack companies, Nabisco isn't able to resist the odd fan vote every now and again, where customers pitch in about which new flavors they want to see. In 2016, that very thing happened, with the company asking folks to choose whether they wanted the next Oreo to be Jelly Donut-flavored, Cookies & Cream-flavored, or Caramel Apple-flavored. While Cookies & Cream took the top spot, Nabisco opted to also put out the Jelly Donut Oreo, and it made its way to Walmart stores in limited-edition capacity in 2017.
To be honest, it was kinda hard to tell that there was anything special about these Oreos at first, as they looked exactly like standard Golden Oreos. It was only when you split them open and saw the jelly-colored splodge in the middle of the creme that you knew they were different. Although they had a lot of potential to be absolutely terrible, folks generally felt that they hit the spot, with a strong raspberry flavor that complemented the rest of the cookie well. One thing that didn't work in its favor, though, was the powerful, artificial-smelling raspberry scent that came off each Oreo.
7. Brookie-O Oreos
We love it when a snack goes all-out on a new flavor, and that's exactly what happened in 2021 with the Brookie-O Oreos. Let us break it down for you: This Oreo was a combination of a brownie, cookie dough (brownie plus cookie equals "brookie," get it?), and a classic Oreo in one mega treat. This was achieved with a triple-layered creme inside the two classic Oreo sandwich cookies, with each layer having a different flavor component. We can't imagine how much work it took to make this thing happen, but honestly, we're kinda impressed.
Brookie-O Oreos hit stores in January 2021, and were such a hit that they were brought back in 2022. Here's the big question, though: Were they good enough to justify their return? The answer is maybe. Although the Brookie-O Oreo seemed stuffed with multi-layered flavor, the actual taste of them was one of overpowering sweetness. The three different flavor profiles had clearly melded together into a cookie that just tasted a little fake and cloying. It's a shame they didn't quite hit the way they could've, and maybe Nabisco agreed, as after their second run in 2022, they weren't seen again.
8. Firework Oreos
Most of us love fireworks, and most of us don't want them anywhere near our mouths. That second part changed in 2017, when Nabisco came out with its Firework Oreos. Coming from the so-called "Oreo Wonder Vault," the affectionate name for Nabisco's laboratory that comes up with new flavors (which was subsequently turned into a pop-up tourist attraction in New York), these Oreos took the iconic dark-brown sandwich cookie and stuffed a white creme inside. That might sound like a typical Oreo — except studded throughout the creme was popping candy.
We've gotta admit, this flavor sounds like a lot of fun. Reviewers thought so too, and were quick to mention how much they enjoyed eating these Oreos. What they were less enthusiastic about was its flavor, given that Nabisco didn't really do anything different with it: It was just your standard Oreo taste with some popping candy mixed in for good measure. Thankfully, that didn't take away from the thrill of eating them. While these Oreos were one of many limited-edition products that Nabisco has since removed from shelves, we wouldn't be surprised if they showed up again in the future. Now, how can we get a job at the Oreo Wonder Vault?
9. Red Velvet Oreos
Red Velvet Oreos are kinda the stuff of legend. This Oreo flavor first appeared in 2015, and people immediately took notice of its vibrant appearance. Nabisco swapped out the standard dark-brown cookies for deep red-colored ones. Although the creme looked pretty much the same, anyone who bit into them found that the standard vanilla flavor had been swapped out with a cream cheese-flavored filling. Together, the combination of the two really hit the spot with customers, with the rich filling contrasting well with the sweet cookies.
Incredibly, the Red Velvet Oreos didn't disappear without a trace, like so many other Oreo flavors do. Instead, they stuck around for several years, before finally being discontinued in 2020. The removal of such a popular cookie from Nabisco's product line caused fury amongst fans, who constantly called for it to come back. Their prayers were answered in 2023 when Red Velvet Oreos returned to stores, albeit for a limited time only. The announcement was delivered in classic 2023, with an "Is It Cake?" reveal featuring food star Justin Ellen over on Instagram. The move to bring them back no doubt caused a lot of joy for folks who missed the cookie, and who are still probably praying that Nabisco brings them back permanently.
10. Watermelon Oreos
We've gotta hand it to the person who invented Watermelon Oreos: They definitely made a splash. This Oreo flavor is remembered as one of the strangest innovations by Nabisco out there, with a watermelon-flavored creme stuffed in between two blond sandwich cookies. "We chose Watermelon because it is a fun, summer flavor that goes great with the Golden OREO cookie," Kimberley Fontes, spokesperson for Oreo, said to TIME when they released the flavor in 2013. They definitely looked summery too, with their two-tone creme emitting bright shades of green and pink.
Nabisco stayed true to its word on this one, too: Reviewers found that the Watermelon Oreos tasted just like watermelon. While it wasn't an overwhelming watermelon flavor, it definitely packed in enough fruitiness to satisfy folks looking for it. The cookie itself helped to mute the flavor of the creme a little, which left you with an overall more subtle experience. However, the demand just wasn't there to turn the limited-edition flavor into something permanent, and it soon left stores for good.
11. Root Beer Float Oreos
A root beer float is a mash-up of a drink, combining fizzy root beer and smooth, cold ice cream. So it's perhaps only natural that this mash-up was turned into another mash-up, with the premiere of Root Beer Float Oreos in 2014. These Oreos took the blond version of the Oreo cookie and stuffed it in a combination of vanilla and root beer creme. While the somewhat muddy color of the root beer creme didn't impress us, Nabisco's ingenuity in releasing this flavor did.
So how did they taste? Fine. Sadly, there wasn't anything outstanding about Root Beer Float Oreos, mainly because they just didn't really taste like root beer at all. While there was a hint of the drink in the cookies, the main flavor was the standard vanilla creme that goes into every other Oreo. This wasn't helped by the fact that the ratio of root beer creme to vanilla creme was way off, with a small sliver of the root beer flavor. Reviewers also found that they didn't pair too well with milk, which in our opinion is a cardinal sin when it comes to this cookie. While they weren't bad enough to be actively offensive, no one really missed them when they were taken off the market.
12. Candy Corn Oreos
It's always wild when a food company turns a beloved snack into, well, another snack — and that's what happened way back in 2012, when Candy Corn Oreos hit the mark. Nabisco clearly decided that classic candy corn just didn't hit the spot anymore, and released its seasonal Oreo flavor just in time for Halloween. Taking a golden Oreo cookie and filling it with an orange and yellow creme, this snack definitely looked the part.
It tasted pretty good, too — although not how you might expect. These cookies were definitely sweet enough, but there wasn't really anything about their flavor that stood out or reminded people of candy corn. Instead, they kinda just had a strong vanilla flavor. That's not to say they were a disappointment, though, and they were beloved enough for Nabisco to bring them back in 2020. Sadly, they didn't last too long after the Halloween period, and they're now unavailable.
13. Banana Split Oreos
We've gotta be honest with you guys: We're just not sure about banana-flavored cookies. Maybe it's because more often than not, the banana flavor is so artificial that it barely tastes like the actual fruit. So when Nabisco came out with its Banana Split Oreos back in 2013, we weren't exactly running to try them. It didn't help that it felt like Nabisco had kinda fumbled the ball with their visual appearance, with a four-tone color scheme consisting of one dark-brown cookie, one blond one, and an off-putting yellow and pink filling.
Upon opening a package of these Oreos, snackers were greeted with that classic artificial banana smell. The taste didn't do much to change things either, with the yellow portion of the creme exuding an over-powerful banana flavor. The pink side tasted somewhat of strawberry, but not enough to shift the balance of these Oreos back to being tasty. Instead, they sort of missed the mark, and while we'd like them to make a comeback for the pure nostalgia factor of it all, we don't really wanna try them.
14. Fruity Crisp Oreos
On the surface, Fruity Crisp Oreos shouldn't really work. This limited edition flavor was released in 2016, and it combined the tastes of fruit pebble cereal with your bog-standard blond Oreo. Each filling was chock full of fruity rice crisps, making this cookie a slightly crunchier affair than normal. However, given that fruit cereal tastes pretty artificial at the best of times, it's fair not to expect these cookies to be that good.
So imagine our surprise when it turned out that they kinda hit the spot. The first thing that Nabisco got right was its creme filling. Rather than it being the standard Oreo creme, the company had made some small tweaks to the recipe, giving it almost the consistency of frosting. This stopped the cookie from ending up too crunchy and contrasted well with the crispy fruity pebbles. The flavor, meanwhile, had a cereal-like quality, and while it wouldn't do much to convert people who didn't like Fruity Pebbles, it certainly hit the spot for those who did. Unfortunately, this variety didn't last long, and folks have had to live in the hope that Nabisco will bring it back ever since its discontinuation.