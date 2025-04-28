The Sneaky Reason Prepared Rotisserie Chickens Are Cheaper Than Raw Ones

When you enter a grocery store, there's a good chance that a display of rotisserie chickens is nearby. While you normally pay for the extra labor in a prepared product versus raw, the idea that it is more expensive than raw is one of the rotisserie chicken myths you should stop buying into. Rotisserie chickens tend to be cheaper because of a cunning pricing strategy.

Rotisserie chickens are what's known as a loss leader. In business, a loss leader is a product that the company sells at a financial loss because the item makes customers more likely to purchase other products. Grocery stores are betting that customers who pick up a rotisserie chicken will make a whole meal of the bird. That often means buying side dishes, which the store sells at a greater profit. But it can also mean buying other ingredients to make something that includes the rotisserie chicken. Either way, lower profits on the bird lead to more money for the store.