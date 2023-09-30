Elevate Your Next Smoothie With The Bright Flavors Of Canned Lychees

Fruit smoothies are a tasty way to boost your mood and energy while keeping you full between meals. From classic strawberry-banana combos to chocolate protein smoothies, there's seemingly no wrong way to enjoy a blended fruit drink. There are, however, ways to reimagine how we prepare them. Although we love fresh fruit as much as the next foodie, we're not afraid to use canned fruit in our smoothies either, and no canned fruit can rival canned lychee.

Praised for its succulent texture and tart flavor, lychee is a small red fruit native to Southeast Asia. The dainty fruit boasts a fragrant aroma with pleasantly bitter underpinnings that pair well with a wide range of fruits, vegetables, and other classic smoothie ingredients such as honey and nut butter.

Lychees can add a refreshing edge to your favorite smoothie recipe. And if you've ever found yourself struggling to fully emulsify a smoothie, lychee's water content can help thin out a too-thick smoothie.