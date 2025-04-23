One Of Georgia's Best Burgers Can Be Found In A Gas Station
Gas stations may not be the first place you look for an excellent burger with fresh ingredients, but that's exactly what you'll find at one gas station in northern Atlanta. NFA Burger — short for "Not Fooling Around" — set up shop in the Dunwoody suburb in 2019 after a series of successful popups. Founder and owner Billy Kramer began serving the now-famous smash burgers inside a cafe at a gas station near his house.
NFA Burger became an instant hit, winning multiple local awards for best burger in 2020 and 2022. Its star dish also been named the best burger in Georgia by Reader's Digest as well as Food and Wine.
Although they are widely popular now, smash burgers began as a Southern phenomenon, born decades ago when a Kentucky grill cook crushed a burger patty against the griddle, creating the crispy, caramelized crust that defines a smash burger. NFA Burger follows in this tradition with its expertly smashed burgers, developing a crunchy ring around the patties, which are served with high-quality toppings and a buttery bun.
NFA Burger's keys to success
NFA Burger is hardly the only example of quality food to be found at a gas station. A fellow Southern favorite, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, is one of the fried chicken chains you'll see everywhere in 2025, and it is located almost exclusively in gas stations and convenience stores. NFA Burger doesn't yet have hundreds of stores, but its one gas station location has earned years of rave customer reviews.
One Reddit user called it "by far the best burger I've ever had, Billy is an awesome dude too. I daydream about that burger often." Another Reddit user said that NFA served "one of the best burgers I have ever had, great seasoning, good flavor."
One of the biggest burger myths people need to stop believing is that thicker is better; correctly cooked thin patties make for a more balanced sandwich. NFA is riding this burger theory to success, with a second location planned to open soon in nearby Alpharetta. The dedicated restaurant space will have a bar, serve milkshakes, and offer ten times the space of its current Chevron station.