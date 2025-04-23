One Of Georgia's Best Burgers Can Be Found In A Gas Station

Gas stations may not be the first place you look for an excellent burger with fresh ingredients, but that's exactly what you'll find at one gas station in northern Atlanta. NFA Burger — short for "Not Fooling Around" — set up shop in the Dunwoody suburb in 2019 after a series of successful popups. Founder and owner Billy Kramer began serving the now-famous smash burgers inside a cafe at a gas station near his house.

NFA Burger became an instant hit, winning multiple local awards for best burger in 2020 and 2022. Its star dish also been named the best burger in Georgia by Reader's Digest as well as Food and Wine.

Although they are widely popular now, smash burgers began as a Southern phenomenon, born decades ago when a Kentucky grill cook crushed a burger patty against the griddle, creating the crispy, caramelized crust that defines a smash burger. NFA Burger follows in this tradition with its expertly smashed burgers, developing a crunchy ring around the patties, which are served with high-quality toppings and a buttery bun.